Tom Sandoval ‘Snuck In’ Photos Of Cheating Partner Raquel Leviss To Show To Special Forces Co-Stars!

Apparently, Tom Sandoval kept Raquel Leviss close to his heart while filming Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

According to his co-star Nick Viall, the 41-year-old Vanderpump Rules personality brought some pictures of him and the 28-year-old during production for the series. The problem with doing so — other than the fact they were pics of the woman he cheated with? The Bachelor alum explained competitors were not allowed to have certain items with them amid their training, including photos. However, Sandoval did not seem to care he broke the rules. He even showed the images of the two to his cast members! Nick claimed on The Viall Files podcast Thursday:

“He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel. And he showed them to the cast, for what’s that worth. I would have loved to sneak in a picture of [my fiancée] Natalie [Joy] and I. I guess I could have tried but I just didn’t. He went out of his way to bring in, like, endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel and show them around.”

Considering Scandoval is one of the biggest moments in Hollywood this year, there’s a strong chance his fellow competitors knew all about the fact he cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with the former pageant queen! Yet, he still had the nerve to proudly flaunt these couple shots to everyone? Wow. We can just picture the side-eye Blac Chyna and the others were giving him!

While some fans are cringing right now, Nick made an inneresting comment on the podcast episode. He noted that the Bravolebrity “came across as a guy who cared about” Raquel and still had feelings for her even after putting their relationship on pause amid their affair scandal! He recalled:

“Honestly, the conversations with the cast were kinda, like, ‘Well, f**k, you might as well go for it.’”

Well, Ariana and the rest of the VPR crew probably wouldn’t share the same enthusiasm for Sandoval and Raquel to be together! But for fans? It would make for some good drama for season 11 of the series if Raquel came back and the two ended up dating by the finale. However, Nick pointed out there was a lot of hesitancy about them becoming an item again due to the public backlash:

“There seemed to be some real reluctance about [whether] the public would allow them to be together, but he came across — to me — as someone who had feelings and cared about Rachel.”

Hmm. So is Sandoval going to shoot his shot with Raquel now that she’s returned home following her stay at a mental health facility?! We have a feeling there’s a strong chance it will happen if what Nick had to say is true! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Raquel Leviss/Instagram, FOX/YouTube]