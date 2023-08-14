Tom Schwartz Is Platinum Blonde Now... And Vanderpump Rules Fans HATE It! OMG!

Tom Schwartz is doing things differently this time around…

Of course, the cast of Vanderpump Rules has been busy filming for their forthcoming 11th season in recent weeks. And just as all eyes are on the popular Bravo cast, the 40-year-old mainstay decided to do something different! Like, really different. He dyed his hair PLATINUM BLONDE!!! Yes, really!

A VPR fan took to Instagram on Saturday night with a new snap that appears to have been posted at the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood. There, the fan was seen posing alongside a brightly-smiling Schwartz… with a platinum blonde ‘do!!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Whoa!!!

We definitely didn’t expect to see that hairstyle — especially not from the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner! And especially not now! After all, aren’t Bravo producers herding them around for new scenes for next season?! Then again, maybe the platinum look is a plot point… Ooh…

Anyways, fans did not like the look. Here are just a few of the IG comment responses to Tom’s platinum push (below)! As you can see, virtually all are negative:

“He should rethink this. Much more handsome before.” “He looks cute. He can change it back” “This is amazing. You’re matching!!! Haha” “Nooooooo @twschwa go baaaccckkk” “Please go back to brown Schwartz. You could always have a ‘few’ highlights instead.” “No… just noooooooooooo. That looks horrible” “Yes!! So different so hip!” “Brunette is a much better look” “Nope. Color it back. Way more handsome before” “Horrible! It looks stupid. Why fix it if it aint broke!?” “Too much maintenance for him…he won’t do the upkeep, so will be back to his natural in no time”

Yikes!

Seems like fans are showing a nearly entirely united front against the look. Are U surprised, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on Tom’s unexpected change down in the comments (below)…

