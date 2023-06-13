Tom Schwartz Says He's 'Permanently' ENDING Tom Sandoval Friendship?!

The Toms are DONE!

Tom Schwartz has been openly distancing himself from Tom Sandoval ever since the explosive three-part Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion finished airing earlier this month. After getting dragged through the mud for his knowledge of his best friend’s affair with Raquel Leviss, he’s OVER IT!

During the latest episode of Stars on Mars on Monday night, Schwartz revealed he’s “permanently” walking away from his friendship with the embattled Sandoval! Wowza!

While discussing the “incredibly messed up” affair, he said in the new reality series:

“It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I’m somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I’m not. There’s just no excuse for it.”

While the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner previously said he was “being fed a narrative” by Sandoval that he’d tried to end things with Ariana Madix “many, many times” amid the cheating scandal, the 40-year-old no longer believes that:

“Any sort of version of his side of the story has become obsolete because of the way he handled it. Ultimately, that’s his life. That is his life. I did not have an affair. I am not him. It’s just so strange that I’ve been absolutely mired in this. It’s taken on almost a life of its own.”

We can understand why he’d be bitter! To prove how serious he is about this, Tom insisted:

“I’m stepping away from it permanently.”

End of an era!

OR by “stepping away from it” does Schwartz just mean the Scandoval drama and not Sandoval himself?! We could see that being a possibility… Sigh.

Elsewhere in the episode, the Bravo personality revealed he does feel “complicit” in the “horrible” situation, acknowledging:

“I didn’t cover for him, but I had his back. He came to me, confided in me that he was in love with someone else.”

Having his back is kinda the same thing as covering for him, though! Not telling Ariana about it is still covering for him, too! At least in a situation like this. Still, we get why Tom’s salty he was put in the middle. Yes, he could’ve handled the mess better, such as by telling Ariana about the affair when he realized his friend was never going to, but, as he said, he can’t be blamed for everything. He wasn’t the cheater, after all. Katie Maloney‘s ex-husband reiterated:

“I’ve become mired in it. That’s been a huge source of just angst in my life. I’ve been in this extended funk.”

Just like most of the VPR cast, he’s shedding the extra Sandoval weight outta his life — hopefully, that’ll get him out of his funk! It seems to be working for the others. Just saying!

As mentioned, this isn’t the first time Schwartz has opened up about taking some time away from his business partner. During an interview on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s podcast, When Reality Hits, last week, he said he hasn’t “seen or talked” to his pal in “a long time.” After feeling “exploited” by the affair, he noted the last time they spoke was after the reunion taping:

“That was the last thing I said to him, before we left the reunion. I said, ‘Dude, after all the s**t you put me through and everyone else around you through,’ I was like, ‘You better f**king marry this girl.'”

He added:

“He took advantage of my kindness and he put a lot of people, not just myself, in a very compromising situation, where our integrity was at stake.”

It was obvious while watching the explosive reunion that Schwartz was getting more and more frustrated with Sandoval throughout the night. No wonder he’s come to this conclusion! We bet the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman never saw this coming, though!

We just hope Schwartz is really taking the much-needed break and not just saying whatever he thinks might help repair his damaged reputation… What do YOU think is happening here?! Sound OFF (below)!

