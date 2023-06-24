Why Tom Schwartz Is ‘Terrified’ To Begin Filming Vanderpump Rules Season 11!

Tom Schwartz is really not looking forward to filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules…

Following an explosive few months due to the months-long affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, the 40-year-old reality star admitted he’s “slightly terrified” to begin working on the next season of the Bravo reality series. He told Us Weekly on Friday:

“I’m always slightly terrified when we start a new season. We’ve been through so much with this group and we’re a volatile crew. We’ve always been a volatile group of friends. I don’t think I’ve ever had an argument outside of this group, to be honest. We have a lot of history together and there’s been trials and tribulations, but it comes from a place of love.”

Despite being “scared” for the cameras to start rolling again, Schwartz noted he is still “grateful” to be on the show for more than a decade now. Hmm. So does this mean fans can expect to see the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules? It sounds like it! However, it’s important to note that the official cast list has not been announced yet. Last month, executive producer Alex Baskin told Variety the contract re-negotiations for the cast members were paused while they figured out how to move forward.

One of the biggest issues is not just getting the current cast to re-sign for the show but also convincing some of them to film together. Ariana Madix repeatedly has said she refuses to film with Sandoval or Raquel. In fact, she even stated she doesn’t want “mutual friends” with her ex-boyfriend and would cut ties with those who chose to remain close to him. So this will no doubt make filming season 11 a little difficult – if Sandoval and Raquel return, that is! We can imagine a lot of parties at Lisa Vanderpump’s Villa Rosa or SUR in the future to get everyone in the cast in the same room again. Lolz.

At this time, though, most of the Vanderpump Rules cast seems to be keeping their distance from Sandoval. The only person, besides Lisa, who most likely would have filmed with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman was Schwartz. However, the affair drama took a toll on their friendship. Schwartz admitted to cutting ties with Sandoval after getting dragged for his knowledge over the affair. And moving forward, he told Us Weekly he plans to “be a little more stoic” when it comes to the group’s drama, adding:

“Maybe I waffled a little bit at the beginning of [Scandoval]. I retreated within.”

Between ending his friendship with Sandoval and still dealing with the aftermath of Scandoval, it’s no wonder he’s worried about the upcoming season of VPR! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you ready for season 11? Do you want to see Schwartz still in the cast? Let us know in the comments below.

