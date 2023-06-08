Tom Schwartz 'Taking A Break' From Tom Sandoval Friendship: 'He Exploited Me'!

Is this the beginning of the end for the Toms’ friendship?!

Since his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss broke in March, Tom Sandoval has had only one person who seemed to be sticking by his side: his longtime best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz. He has been the only one to defend the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman. Even when fans believed he either knew about the relationship or was used to cover up the affair by kissing Raquel during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August, Schwartz had Sandoval’s back!

But now, it seems like the 40-year-old Stars on Mars competitor has had enough of his pal’s behavior because he is FINALLY taking some much-needed space from him! During an appearance on When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany on Wednesday, Schwartz revealed that he has not seen or talked to Sandoval in “a little while.” Why? Not only because the singer left to go on tour with his band but the former actor shared that he’s “taking a break” from Sandoval at this time:

“He made a big mess and he left it for us to clean up. It’s hard for me not to be resentful of him … I’m taking a break from Tom right now.”

When former co-star Jax Taylor noted that Sandoval “took advantage” of Schwartz’s “kindness,” he agreed – saying he felt “used” by his (maybe former?!) bestie and became an “unfortunate confidant” in his “vile” scheme with Raquel. Oof. He added:

“In this case in particular, I really do feel like he exploited me.”

Um, yeah.

Schwartz went on to say Sandoval sold him “a s**t bill of goods” and told him he tried to end things with Ariana Madix “three times” before Scandoval broke. The reality star then said his business partner said she treated him like s**t, she belittled him, they had no intimacy, and that they were more or less just roommates.” Considering the number of lies Sandoval has told this season, it’s hard to entirely believe his side of the story. And even if any of that was true, he should have broken up with Ariana – instead of sleeping with her best friend behind her back for months. Just saying.

Ultimately, Schwartz confessed he is “guilty of being too complacent” and should have made Sandoval reveal his affair with Raquel sooner. While Katie Maloney’s ex-husband feels his friend “regrets” the affair, he also recognized how it doesn’t seem like he gives “a f**k” about what happened since he’s on tour amid the scandal:

“I know he’s very passionate about the band but the optics of it — not even from my point of view but people see that he’s up there and he’s singing his heart out with his shirt off. It just looks like he has no contrition, it looks like he just doesn’t give a f**k and he is living out his rockstar dreams.”

Mmmmhm!

Moving forward, Schwartz suggested that Sandoval actually take accountability for what happened and not just blame Ariana:

“I know Tom is itching to tell more of his side of the story but when you have a full-blown affair, your side of the story becomes obsolete … he needs to lose the ego, he needs a change of heart, humility and to say ‘I’m sorry’ — not ‘I’m sorry, but…’”

Wow. It’s pretty astonishing to hear Schwartz talk about Sandoval this way! No one most likely would have ever expected him to go against him. But is it too little too late? Is he just trying to redeem himself after dealing with backlash for having Sandoval’s back? There’s a strong possibility that’s the case! He also could have realized how much Sandoval used him over the past year after getting some distance from him and talking with his former castmate Stassi Schroeder!

Regardless, he’s not wrong! Sandy’s ego is clearly driving the wheel here, and it’s time he lets his soul back up front.

Welp, Perezcious readers! We’ll have to see how long this “break” lasts between the Toms! Reactions? Are you surprised the Toms aren’t on good terms right now? Or did you think it was only a matter of time? Sound OFF in the comments below.

