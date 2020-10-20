Tori Spelling Remembers Being Bullied For Her Looks On Beverly Hills, 90210

Long before Twitter, bullying existed in online chat rooms and forums, but just because those days are in the past, doesn’t mean they’re entirely forgotten.

Tori Spelling, who starred in all 10 seasons of Beverly Hills, 90210 (which was produced by her father Aaron Spelling), opened up on Sunday about her experience being harassed for her appearance throughout the early days of her career.

The momma of five posted to her Instagram:

“I used to hate my eyes. When I started 90210 at 16 I was filled with low self confidence. Then, internet trolls ( yep we had them back then too!) called me frog and bug eyed. Being put under a microscope as a young girl in her formative years was hard. I spent years begging makeup artists on my shows and movies to please try to make my eyes look smaller. I would cry over my looks in the makeup trailer chair.”

It wasn’t until 1997 when she appeared in Scream 2 — and posed for the cover of Rolling Stone in a sexy recreation of the famous shower scene from Psycho — that she realized she actually appreciated those big beautiful peepers:

“I didn’t start to realize what an asset my eyes were till I did Scream 2 and the cover of Rolling Stone reenacting the iconic shower scene from Psycho. My eyes made that photo. They showed the emotion I was ‘feeling in my soul’ in that picture.”

Though the eyes were by far Tori’s biggest insecurity, she admitted she also struggled with accepting the rest of her face:

“Now, my face. Many people ask why I only show one side of my face. Some write hurtful things. Yes, it is a choice. My choice. Because, a vulnerable innocent excited girl showed all of her face at 16 and was eaten alive. Choices about my looks were made for me by nameless and faceless accounts. Words can’t be unread. Cyber bullying existed then and it does now worse than ever. So, every time one of you ask me why I don’t look straight on in photos and videos know why I make that choice. Years of hurtful comments that I don’t even want to share to give them energy. Way worse than bug or frog eyes.”

The Stori Telling author concluded her caption with a note urging her followers to be kind online:

“Just remember next time that you go to comment on someone’s account regarding their face or body or choices, you don’t know them. They don’t know you. But, their soul will remember that unkind comment. It’ll be imprinted on them. Our memories can’t remember physical pain but we do remember emotional, verbal, and written pain.”

The 47-year-old got some love in the comments from two of her co-stars on the drama series; bestie Jennie Garth wrote:

“i happen to LOVE your eyeballs”

And Kathleen Robertson seconded:

“You are beautiful. Inside and OUT. F**k em.”

And husband Dean McDermott got gushy in his reply, too, posting:

“You have the most beautiful eyes my love. Not to mention the most beautiful EVERYTHING!!! Every ounce of your being is Beautuful [sp]!! You’re an angel that walks this earth. Never forget that.”

