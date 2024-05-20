Tori Spelling's Kids Got Her Some UNUSUAL Piercings For Mother's Day! Look!

Tori Spelling’s kids know her well!

On the most recent episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the Scary Movie 2 star revealed that for Mother’s Day this year her five kids accompanied her to get some piercings! OMG!

She told her co-host Jessica Amer how proud she is of her flat tummy after carrying her brood of five: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. She explained:

“I’ve had five babies. I’m really proud of my stomach. That’s you know, it’s gone in and out five times and it’s good.”

Why shouldn’t she be proud of that stomach? And she wanted to bling it out! Apparently this is actually a Mother’s Day tradition for the fam! Who needs flowers when you can get body jewelry, right?!

But it wasn’t Tori’s belly button pierced… She got her actual STOMACH pierced with dermals! Which she’s looking forward to showing off with crop tops! She added:

“I feel like, you know, my thing back in the day, like full circle, was my belly. I always showed off my belly because that was one of my favorite parts of me. And now I do it again and people are like, stop dressing like a teenager.”

HA! The reality star gushed:

“My kids know me so well”

On Sunday, Tori showed off pics from her Mother’s Day excursion, including the painful-looking piercings! See (below):

Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]