Swifties Are Convinced Taylor Swift Showed Off A HICKEY On Stage After Romantic Trip With Travis Kelce! LOOK!

It looks like Taylor Swift had a GREAT time in Italy with Travis Kelce!

The 34-year-old continued her Eras Tour on Saturday night, hitting up the packed Friends Arena in Sweden. But what really stole the show was a little mark visible on her neck… Which fans SWEAR is a love bite!

In fan footage that’s since gone viral, Tay Tay can be seen adjusting her long blonde locks while performing Champagne Problems, and while doing that, it reveals what looks to be a big ol’ hickey on her neck! OMG! See (below):

It almost looks like she moved her hair on PURPOSE to show off the bright red mark, right?! If she did, you have to give her props — the girl knows how to get people talking!

Fans have been barking over the potential love bite online, too. Across social media, some have written things like:

“Love it…. love bites are fun fun” “Go girl ” “I love this for her ” “I feel she purposely didn’t cover it.”

But… record scratch!! Others suggested that it could be a burn from a curling iron or hair straightener. But given she was just on a romantic vacay with Trav in Lake Como, Italy, we’re going to guess it’s the latter! LOLz!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]