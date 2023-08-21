Travis Barker Rocks Out Alongside Blind 9-Year-Old Drummer At His Viral Lemonade Stand -- Watch!

Travis Barker is helping “drum up some business.”

Over the weekend, the musician made a little drummer’s dreams come true after showing up at his Los Angeles lemonade stand with donations in one hand, and drumsticks in the other! 9-year-old Grayson Roberts, who was unfortunately born blind but loves to shred on the drums and travel, was raising money to “see the world” — but didn’t have a whole lot of customers. However, that all changed when renowned music manager Charlie Rocket just so happened to stumble upon the stand and decided to boost his business by moving it to his LA social club, the Dream Factory. It was there that Barker came to donate, and ended up engaging in an impromptu music sesh! Rocket wrote in a post capturing the whole thing:

“@travisbarker came to help @graysons_view drum up some business at his lemonade stand!!! Lol what a great soul Travis barker is. Thank you to @katietua @mikeytua @lukismac @sweetyhigh for helping make this happen !!!”

Greyson opted for vocals while Kourtney Kardashian’s hubby did his thing on the drums, which you can watch in full (below):

So sweet! Ch-ch-check out more clips and pics from the afternoon (below):

