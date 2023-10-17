Travis Barker Shares Gruesome Pic Of Hand Injury After UK Blink-182 Show!

Travis Barker holds nothing back when he’s drumming — and sometimes it results in some seriously rough injuries!

Following his band Blink-182‘s gig in Manchester, England over the weekend, the 47-year-old drummer took to Instagram to share a scary photo with his followers. The graphic pic posted to his Stories showed off his bloody hand that had several blisters and gashes across his knuckles that he sustained in the show.

Related: Kourtney Reveals She & Travis Conceived Child Naturally After Quitting IVF!

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGERY:

Ouch!! It’s no doubt Man City got one hell of a show with the way his poor hand came out of it!

For Trav, though, this kind of pain isn’t uncommon. The super tough rocker also injured his hand ahead of the pop punk band’s tour kickoff in Tijuana, Mexico earlier this year. As we reported at the time, he crushed his ring finger while practicing one of his songs. He tweeted back then:

“I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments”

Thankfully this injury doesn’t seem as severe as the one he had earlier this year, but it goes to show that being a rockstar is one dangerous game! Hopefully his hand is as good as new by the time he and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, welcome their son.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via GQ/YouTube/Travis Barker/Instagram]