What's The Status On Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Name??

Don’t get too excited, Kravis fans! The wild name you’ve heard may not be the new baby’s moniker after all!

ICYMI, Kourtney Kardashian and her hubby Travis Barker threw a Disney-themed baby shower in celebration of their new baby’s due date rapidly approaching. The momma-to-be posted a pic of a Wishing Tree she had at the party, upon which attendees could write letters to the little one. In one shot posted to her Instagram, though, a letter could be seen addressed to “Baby Rocky.” OMG!

Fans were quick to notice the little detail, and Kourt was even quicker to delete the post, not wanting to spoil the baby’s name — but the cat was out of the bag! The name was Rocky 13! Or so we thought…

On Thursday, a source for US Weekly came forward and said the married couple haven’t yet chosen a name for their new arrival:

“They have several names [that] they’re choosing from but want to wait to meet the baby first.”

Makes sense! But if Rocky isn’t what they’re going with, why was there a letter written to him with that name?

We suppose it could be Travis’ way of pushing one more time for the name he clearly favors! Ha! Then again, maybe it really is the name they decided on, but they’re trying to throw everyone off before the delivery. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see when he’s finally born!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

