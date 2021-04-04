Travis Barker Joins The Kardashian-Jenner Family For A Sweet Easter Celebration!

It’s no shocker the Kardashian-Jenner family went all out for Easter. However, the holiday seemed a little extra special as Travis Barker joined in on the fun!

On Sunday, Kris Jenner presented the whole family with personalized golf clubs — something Corey Gamble, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Barker took full advantage of already on the golf course.

“Happy Easter and thank you @callawaygolf #irvingazoff for making our Easter so special!!! and thank you for the @coreygamble @realtristan13 @travisscott @travisbarker that are already on the golf course!!!!!!! LOL #impatient.”

Barker even commented “Happy Easter” and offered a “thank you” on the momager’s post. While the Blink-182 drummer seemed appreciative, Kim Kardashian just sounded shocked by the lavish gifts.

“Oh my gosh, I just woke up on this Easter Sunday and came into the kitchen, and my mom treats Easter like Christmas, you have no idea. And look what she got all of us. Oh my gosh, we’re going to be golfers!”

Before the Easter festivities began, though, Kourtney Kardashian and Barker spent a couple of days hitting the slopes in Utah with their children.

The pair, who began dating in December, then met up in Palm Springs for their first Easter together with the Kar-Jenners. While Kourt and Travis have kept it low-key and haven’t snapped any photos together, they have shared similar content. And it definitely looked like he fit right in with the family!

With that, take a look at what the Kardashian clan has been up to (below). Hint: it was filled with a lot of sweet treats and an egg hunt for the little ones!

