Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Enjoy Unexpected Night Alone On KUWTK

Looks like it’s high time for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick to lay low and chill out — without the kids!

In a new teaser clip pulled from Thursday night’s upcoming new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the co-parenting ex-couple is shown spending some unplanned (but much appreciated!) quality time together. Neither one of them had really prepared for it — at least not together, that is — but as it worked out, the duo didn’t mind getting away from kid banter and having some quiet, peaceful time!

It all started with showing Kourt settling into the former couple’s Malibu vacation home in order to privately get some much-needed work done on her lifestyle brand Poosh.

Suddenly, she heard an unexpected noise in the kitchen and went off to find out what it was… Lo and behold, it was Lord Disick, hungrily snacking away on some food in the refrigerator!

Shocked by his presence, Kourt questions Amelia Hamlin‘s boyfriend, and quickly learns that he was trying to get away for some quiet time by the beach, as well.

The kids are accounted for — the momma explains how Penelope actually requested to sleep over at aunt Khloé‘s house for the night — and so it was all set up for relaxation. The Flip It Like Disick star joked that the scheduling break was “the world bringing us together,” and suggested they make it a movie night!

Shocked by the unexpected time off from co-parenting, Kourt reflected on it in a confessional (below):

“I can’t remember the last time Scott and I spent time alone together without the kids. It’s been years since we did this, and it’s just a little bit weird.”

We can’t even imagine!

Still, the pair managed to get on just fine.

At one point, Scott praised the way his baby momma snacked on a cookie, remarking (below):

“How’s that cookie? Looks insanely good. Holy, look at the way you’re placing that in your mouth. That was exquisite. You’re an unbelievable woman.”

Ha!

It didn’t take long for the pair to start joking about s*x, though — especially after Kourtney revealed she was working on an article about celibacy for Poosh.

Reminiscing about their love life, Scott recalled a time where, apparently, Kourt mistook him for a porn star?!

The 37-year-old reality star recalled (below):

“You told Sarah Howard you thought I was a porn star when we first started hooking up. … [but] there’s no dwelling, baby. You were with a porn star one time.”

Scott, WTF?! Calm down… LOLz!

Still, in a confessional to the KUWTK cameras, Kourt did admit that it was nice to “have a conversation with Scott without the kids,” even if they are “purely platonic.” Porn past or not! Ha!

Ch-ch-check out the full teaser clip heading into Thursday night’s new ep (below), and make sure you stick around for the last few awkward seconds:

DAYUM! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

Whatever they are to each other, Scott and Kourt sure make for good TV, don’t they??

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

