Travis & Jason Kelce Answer Football Questions From Taylor Swift Fans!

The NFL has no doubt gained a lot of new fans over the course of Taylor Swift‘s budding romance with Travis Kelce — and he’s making sure Swifties have somewhere to start while learning about the sport!

On Wednesday’s episode of the Kansas City Chiefs star and his brother Jason Kelce‘s podcast New Heights, the siblings debuted a new segment they called “No Dumb Questions” for new fans to ask whatever they want! With the tight end and his center-playing bro both having Super Bowl wins under their belt, who better to ask all their burning questions?

Related: Taylor Spent TWO Nights In Kansas City With Travis!

During the segment, the first question was pretty simple, as the fan asked what a field goal was. The 35-year-old Philadelphia Eagles star answered:

“A field goal is when you kick the ball through the uprights.”

While his 33-year-old brother cheekily replied:

“You settle for three points … the goal is always to get the ball in the end zone [for a touchdown].”

The next question was about what a “down” is, and Jason took up the answer once again, replying:

“When an offense gets the ball, they have four tries to get four downs to get 10 yards. A down occurs when either someone has been tackled to the ground or the ball has been rendered incomplete unless you get 10 or more yards. Then you get a fresh set of downs.”

The last question the podcast hosts accepted was for Travis, who defined what his playing position is:

“It’s a combo position. You do a lot of what the offensive linemen do which are the big fatties like Jason and then you do what the receivers do. The tight end basically is a Chippendale’s position.”

LOLz! That’s one way to put it!

At the end of the segment, the eldest brother thanked Swifties for showing out and expressing interest in the sport:

“That was fun, thanks Swifties. Thanks for making that possible.”

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

So sweet! There’s definitely been a mesh of two different worlds here, so it’s great to see Travis and Jason welcome Swifties with open arms!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]