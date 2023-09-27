Taylor Swift Spent TWO Nights In Kansas City With Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift spent an extra day with Travis Kelce!

The pop star has finally returned to New York after her whirlwind weekend in Kansas City supporting her new boyfriend at his latest NFL game where she met his friends and family.

According to DailyMail.com, blacked-out SUVs were spotted bringing the Anti-Hero artist from a private New Jersey airport to her Manhattan home on Tuesday. This after she reportedly rented a Hawker Beechcraft 4000 from Missouri to the East Coast (rather than using one of the two jets she already owns).

It would seem after the viral-worthy Sunday she had that the 33-year-old Grammy winner was trying to keep a low profile. At around 10:30 a.m., an SUV pulled up to the jet in Kelce’s home state, and several security members got out and held up umbrellas to block the singer as she entered the plane, which took off shortly after.

A few hours later, she arrived at her apartment in a Range Rover that was flanked by two other security cars. She pulled straight into her driveway, not giving photographers a chance to snap any photos of her. Meanwhile, her team loaded four suitcases, Starbucks bags, and an apparent candle into the home for her. Perhaps a parting gift from her new man?! Aw!

Sooo, what was she doing in KC all this time?! After leaving the game together, the lovebirds hit up a private party before apparently shacking up at Trav’s mansion! Per the outlet, a black SUV was spotted parked in the driveway of his home on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

We already know the athlete has several deal breakers when it comes to sex in a relationship — such as he thinks it’s a red flag if someone won’t sleep with him by the third date. So maybe they were checking some things off his list. LMFAO!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Let us know (below)!

