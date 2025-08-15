Travis Kelce Had A 'Blackout' Performing With Taylor Swift On The Eras Tour: 'I Felt Like An Ant'

Travis Kelce might’ve performed like a pro onstage at The Eras Tour — but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t terrified!

As Perezcious readers know, back in June 2024, Taylor Swift brought out her boyfriend as a surprise guest at Wembley Stadium. He joined in on her The Tortured Poets Department section of the concert, and our hearts absolutely melted at how cute they were! Trav totally killed it!

See for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? Perez Hilton ???? (@theperezhilton)

But now, during Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, he admitted his mind was anywhere but on that stage.

While taking a trip down memory lane, Tay Tay said the performance alongside Travis was “so special” to her for many reasons. She even admitted the whole idea started out as a bit of a joke — but the NFL star wasn’t joking. He said:

“I was serious in a terrifying fashion.”

And while the Fortnight singer said she was “never going to pressure” her boyfriend into the idea, she “saw that twinkle” in his eyes. She knew he’d be perfect for the part! And then, history was made…

Taylor said of Travis’ performance:

“You got up there. You were so good. Every single beat. His comedic timing is crazy. And when the lights are bright, he like slows down time… that’s when he thrives.”

A true performer! Although he believes he’s anything but, adding:

“Well no, that’s just when I black out and hope that it ends up perfect. I rose from that stage and I saw how many people are looking at you and I was just like… blackout.”

Ha!

Even for someone watched by thousands every Sunday on the football field… The Eras Tour shows were something else! Despite Taylor reassuring him he absolutely nailed the performance, Trav seemed a bit humble about it. His big brother Jason Kelce even asked a great question — if he can go out there and play football in these huge stadiums, how come this was so different?

Travis’ answer? He confirmed being a pop star is “nothing like” playing football in a stadium:

“I felt like an ant. I felt like the smallest piece of life ever.”

Aww!

Well he definitely made TONS of fans all over the world happy that day! And he did the best job, too! Watch for yourself around the 55:45 mark (below):

[Image via GQ/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]