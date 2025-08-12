Travis Kelce Explains How Taylor Swift Is So Much Like His Mom Donna!

Travis Kelce once said he wanted a partner who had some of the same qualities as his mom, Donna. So are Taylor Swift and Momma Kelce alike? The answer is… YES!

In a new interview with GQ, which dropped on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs player was asked if there were “any similarities between the two of them.” And it turns out they have a looot in common! Travis responded, listing off their amazing attributes:

“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room. Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building.”

Just like Donna, Taylor is not only kind but super driven! We mean, this is the same woman who announced a brand-new album a year after The Tortured Poets Department! Not to mention that it follows her record-breaking Eras Tour, which she was on for two years! When did the pop star find the time to make a whole new project? Who knows! But she did it! That is the definition of hard work! Something that Travis seems to love so much about her!

The 35-year-old athlete then got a little bit emotional before talking about Taylor:

“I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard.”

Aww! Clearly, Travis is so proud of the incredible women in his life!

See pics from his cover story:

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you freaking out over Travis’ interview? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]