OMG! Taylor Swift Brings Travis Kelce ON STAGE During Eras Tour Performance In London! And It’s SO Romantic!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just took their love to the stage!

The Grammy winner took center stage at Wembley Stadium in London for the third night in a row on Sunday — but this time she brought company!! Of the boyfriend category! That’s right, during Tay Tay’s performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end surprised the massive audience by making his way on stage in a tuxedo and top hat! And he gave us THEATRICS!

Beyond looking like a total hunk up there, Trav played along with the entire skit, dancing and touching up Taylor’s makeup! He even replaced the backup performer who usually carries her across the stage to gently lay her down on a red couch!! See all the goodness for yourself (below):

OMG!!!

The Lover singer wrapped up the segment by adorably blowing her BF a kiss. Awww!

In addition to the fans who ROARED with excitement in the packed stadium, Instagram users couldn’t help but GUSH over the surprise feature:

“The ways he carries her ” “Love how they’re having so much fun” “The screams We know he’s loving it!!” “Omg this is sooo freaken cute!! Im having major FOMO right now” “I love this!!! So cool!” “Im not a Swiftie, but this is sweet”

We think it’s safe to say hearts have been melted. London is a lucky crowd!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]