Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Arrested At Eras Tour Show After Making Threats Against Her & Travis Kelce

Scary!

One of Taylor Swift‘s stalkers was arrested after attempting to get into her Eras Tour show in Germany!

According to the Associated Press, on Wednesday — which was the first night that the pop star was in Gelsenkirchen for three concerts — authorities said an unnamed American man who had allegedly made threats against the singer and her boyfriend Travis Kelce on social media was arrested. The 34-year-old would-be concertgoer had purchased a ticket to the show and was arrested while trying to enter the stadium.

Cops were first put on alert “following tips from organizers of the event,” the outlet noted. Upon an initial investigation, they couldn’t rule out if he would be a risk, so that’s why they snatched him up during the entry process. Wow! People were clearly on high alert!

To make sure Taylor stayed as safe as possible, a local court also ordered the suspected stalker to remain in detention until AFTER the musician clears the area — meaning he won’t be released until Saturday. The Anti-Hero artist’s last show in Germany is on Friday. Whoa.

Despite going the extra mile to keep this man away from the Grammy winner and the NFL star — who was in attendance on both Wednesday and Thursday night — the cops told the outlet that there was no danger to Taylor or anyone in the audience during Wednesday’s show. That’s good!

As Perezcious readers know, the prolific songwriter has dealt with many stalkers in her past, including in January when a man was arrested twice within three days after stalking her at her NYC pad. After the second arrest, he was charged with two counts of harassment and two counts of stalking, but his case was later tossed out when it was deemed he was “mentally unfit” for trial. He was transferred to a hospital for mental health treatment, according to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, the All Too Well vocalist has been very open about how her fear of “violence” has ramped up as her fame has only grown, writing in a 2019 essay for Elle:

“My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”

We can’t imagine how frightening this must be — especially as her movements are so easily tracked these days! It’s a good thing authorities got ahead of any possible danger! That had to have been unnerving. But thankfully, Taylor had her man by her side during these shows. Kinda brings a whole new meaning to Travis not being able to let his girlfriend out of his reach after the shows! Reactions? Let us know in the comments (below)…

