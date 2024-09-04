Travis Kelce Explains Why He Bought Racehorse With Taylor Swift-Inspired Name!

Travis Kelce is now a proud partial owner of a thoroughbred racehorse!

Last week, it came out that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end bought into the partial ownership of a 3-year-old gelding racehorse — and part of the equine’s name will be very familiar to millions of people! According to the thoroughbred horse racing stable Team Valor International, Travis bought an ownership stake in a horse named Swift Delivery!

Yup, that’s right! Swift — as in Taylor Swift, his lovely girlfriend! See his new horse (below):

SWIFT DELIVERY, partially owner by @tkelce ran a great 2nd today at @WoodbineTB in the TORONTO CUP. A lot of new fans at the track, some looking for a surprise appearance of @taylorswift13 .. He’s talented and coming for a big win next … Stay tuned #Swifties ! ????… pic.twitter.com/gCrRrNAsj5 — Agentes305 (@agentes305) September 1, 2024

Naturally, fans took notice of this and couldn’t help but wonder if he got the steed due to the connection with the 34-year-old pop star. And rather than leaving Swifties hanging, his brother Jason Kelce did everyone a solid and got the answer! While talking about Travis’ big purchase, the former football player asked on the New Heights podcast Wednesday:

“Did the name prompt interest?”

Trav’s response? It just seemed meant to be! He said:

“When the stars align, it feels good to jump on board.”

What also helped? Travis is doing this with some friends! The athlete shares interest with Scream producer Gary Barber, Phantom Fireworks owner Bruce Zoldan, and his son Alex Zoldan. According to Travis, it was the Zoldan family who got him interested in horse racing to begin with:

“You have really good friends that are good people who are into horse racing. They invited me to the [Kentucky] Derby this year and I had the best time at the Derby. Sure enough, I thought, ‘Man, it would be fun to get involved and see one of your horses win a race.’”

Alex and Bruce then asked Travis to “jump in” on Swift Delivery, and he couldn’t pass on the opportunity! When it came to the name, the Grotesquerie star cheekily noted:

“It made sense to team up on this one.”

Taylor is now not only just a good luck charm for when he is on the football field, but when his racehorse is on the track! LOLz! Travis continued:

“I just got on board because it was fun, and I could team up with a good friend of mine. I like the way Swift Delivery ran. I’ve seen three or four races that Swift Delivery has been in and sure enough, I’ve heard nothing but great reviews.”

We feel it is safe to say Swift Delivery will have a huge following — beyond just Travis, Alex, Bruce, and Gary now! The Swifties undoubtedly will root for him in all his future competitions! BTW, you can watch the full podcast episode (below):

