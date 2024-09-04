Taylor Swift WILL Be At Travis Kelce's First Game -- She 'Wants To Show Him' THIS!

Get ready for kickoff, Swifties!

According to well-placed sources for The US Sun, Taylor Swift will be at Arrowhead Stadium THIS Thursday, September 5 for the first Kansas City Chiefs game of the year! Travis Kelce and the boys are taking on the Baltimore Ravens for the opening night of the 2024 NFL season — and the pop star is expected to show up for her man.

A close source to Tay Tay’s friends revealed on Tuesday the singer will be attending alongside other familiar faces such as Trav’s parents Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as his bro Jason and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. The insider said of Taylor’s desire to come:

“She wouldn’t miss it for anything in the world.”

Aww!

Related: Travis Reportedly ‘Found The Ring’ To Propose To Taylor After Worldwide Search

The insider went on to reveal Swift’s reasoning — she wants to prove to KillaTrav she’s as supportive a partner as he’s been for her:

“After the long Euro part of the tour, where Travis was able to come show up and spend time with her when he could, she wants to show him that she supports him.”

Of course, you know the 34-year-old football star has attended several Eras Tour shows. Well, now it’s her turn to return the favor! In fact, she hopes to show up and show out just as much as he did for her:

“She can’t wait for the start of the season and attend as many games as she can, starting this Thursday.”

The game starts at 7:20 p.m. PST on NBC, but don’t expect to see T-Swizzle in the stands until right before kickoff, per the source. We guess she doesn’t want to be all over the jumbotron for an hour before kickoff.

And as far as exactly how many games she will attend? It’s expected she’ll go to all of them — at least until she returns to her Eras Tour mid-October:

“The goal is to go to as much games as possible this season when the schedule allows it. And she is very excited to follow him, and support Travis, in her quest to another Super Bowl title.”

If this is the case, we’ll see Mz. Swift turning up to watch the Chiefs take on the Ravens as well as the Cincinnati Bengals, the Atlanta Falcons, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the New Orleans Saints. A jam-packed schedule, no doubt! And with her writing up plays nowadays, they might be needing her on the sidelines more than expected! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]