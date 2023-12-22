Travis Kelce WILL Go Overseas To See Taylor Swift Perform -- And He’s Bringing Company!

Travis Kelce is revisiting The Eras Tour — and this time he’s bringing some company along!

We’ve heard rumblings about the 34-year-old football player’s plans to make another appearance at one of Taylor Swift‘s tour stops when she heads out on the road again next year. She begins her shows again on February 7th in Tokyo and will head to Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, the UK, and more. A source for Us Weekly previously said “Travis plans to go out and meet Taylor on tour as much as he can.” However, that won’t happen until “the football season is over.” But it’s definitely going to happen eventually! And there even could be a few surprise guests with him!

According to a source spilling to DailyMail.com, Travis has been planning an overseas trip to see the pop star in concert with none other than his best friend and teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany! An insider told the outlet:

“They have all talked about seeing some of Taylor’s shows overseas after the season, and since KC has a game on Christmas, they will all hang out in the stadium with family and friends afterward.”

Fans most likely saw this coming. Travis is good pals with Patrick, and Taylor has become close with Brittany ever since she became a KC WAG. So it makes sense the couple would head to The Eras Tour with Trav! But before that can happen, the two men are focused on one thing and one thing only right now — making it to the Super Bowl in 2024! The insider said, noting how the Kansas City Chiefs have hit a rough patch in their season lately:

“Patrick and Travis want to make it to another Super Bowl. The team, though still in the mix for playoff glory hasn’t played up to their potential this year and they are trying to right the ship. They are great friends and colleagues; that will not change, and they are all about Brittany and Taylor being friends, but they don’t want to be tied up or tied down with all the personal hoopla they deal with till after the season.”

In the words of Zac Efron, they need to get (and keep) their heads in the game! LOLz! They’ll start finalizing plans once the season is over, it seems!

Even if they do play in the Big Game, that’s on February 11… so they’d be done with everything by the second week of the tour — and ready to jet off! Though it’s likely Trav is still going to be flying solo for a lot of the concert dates.

The insider made a point to mention how Patrick’s relationship “is at a different level” as he and Brittany are married with two young children — a 2-year-old daughter, Sterling, and a 1-year-old son, Patrick III. So don’t get your hopes up that the two couples will hang out a lot in the off-season! The Mahomeses have a lot of parenting to do! We may only see the foursome at one of the shows, and that’s it! The insider explained:

“Patrick is at a different level in his relationship than Travis is, so hangouts will be few and far between because they both have different goals in their relationships. It is all about what happens on the field and their bromance will remain healthy and happy but their focus and their time will be devoted to the field.”

The source continued:

“And with that, more power to Brittany and Taylor if they continue to hang out and become better friends, as long as people are happy, that is all that can be asked for and what is expected, and if another Super Bowl ring makes its way back to Kansas City, that wouldn’t be a bad thing either.”

Get ready for some Travis at The Eras Tour content, Perezcious readers! It sounds like a done deal he’ll be showing up at some point — possibly with Brittany and Patrick! And now we have to ask… What era will the trio show up in?! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]