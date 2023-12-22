Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's ‘Deep Conversations’ About Their Future Amid Scheduling Difficulties!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are determined to make their relationship work — no matter how hectic their lives are right now!

Fans know that although the couple have only been together since the summer, their relationship progressed very rapidly. In fact, it’s moved so fast that there are already rumors the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a ring and plans to propose to Taylor soon! He even reportedly asked her father, Scott Swift, for permission to pop the question. FYI, her dad did supposedly give his blessing. Neither Taylor nor Travis confirmed these rumors. However, it does sound like the two have become serious — and had some serious conversations about the next chapter in their lives together.

A source for Us Weekly on Thursday said the pair “had plenty of really deep conversations about their future together” even though they’ve “only been dating for a few months.” A big reason for their big talks? As the insider pointed out, Taylor and Travis have “incredibly busy schedules” between his career in the NFL and her next leg of The Eras Tour. Obviously, that creates some scheduling difficulties for Taylor and Travis that they’ll need to figure out!

Despite their lives being jam-packed with other obligations, though, the lovebirds are doing everything they can to make sure their relationship is solid. The source said Travis and Taylor focus on making “as much time for each other as possible” when they’re busy, explaining:

“When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling, and FaceTiming. Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before. They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump.”

Aww!!!!

They added the romance is “off the charts” and that Tay “feels so different” now than in previous relationships which were more private. The relationship is so unlike anyone she’s ever been in that a second source for Us agreed an engagement could be in their near future (!!!!), adding:

“Travis and Taylor have been taking things day by day because his schedule is dependent on the season, but the plan is always to see each other as much as they can.”

How will that look in the future? The second source further teased that “Travis plans to go out and meet Taylor on tour as much as he can” once “ the football season is over.” So prepare to potentially see more of the athlete at The Eras Tour, Swifites! Perhaps, we’ll even get another lyric switch up of “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me” during one of the stops! LOLz!

Amid their busy schedules, the duo fortunately appear to have a great support system! Her friends have given their stamp of approval and “couldn’t be happier” for the Lover songstress, per the first insider. What’s more, they feel that her and Travis’ “love is the real deal.” Whoa!!

Not only are her pals on board for this romance, but Taylor and Travis’ families are happy to see them spending time together. Their loved ones have even met and “get along great,” per the second source:

“Taylor and Travis make each other so happy so their families and friends are very supportive of their relationship and of them spending as much time together as possible.”

So it sounds like Taylor and Travis aren’t throwing in the towel anytime soon! We’ll have to see if these two can figure out their scheduling issues. But so far, they seem to have a solid plan in the works! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]