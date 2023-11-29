Taylor Swift Welcomed To Neighborhood By Brittany & Patrick Mahomes After Moving In With Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift received a warm welcome from her new besties after moving in with Travis Kelce!

ICYMI, on Tuesday word got out that the Anti Hero singer had taken a HUGE step and moved in with the Kansas City Chiefs star. A moving van was spotted outside his lavish million-dollar mansion (that he bought with his lady in mind, btw)! An insider told DailyMail.com at the time that living together for a few months before the next leg of The Eras Tour would be a true test of the long-term potential of their romance:

“Taylor’s still smitten with Travis, but she realizes that the hard work in their relationship is about to start as they will be spending weeks at a time together. Up until now it has been time snatched as they both have had such busy schedules … They finally have the time and opportunity to spend some for real quality time together.”

As Tay Tay settles into her new life with her man by her side, she’s also settling in to the neighborhood — and she had a very nice welcome into KC by Trav’s teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany! The quarterback and his bride had Travis and Tay over to their HUGE $8 million mansion — complete with a full size football field in their backyard — on Tuesday morning, according to DailyMail.com.

The record-breaking tight end drove over in his Rolls Royce wearing a red hoodie, with the 33-year-old only arriving a few minutes before him along with her security team. They spent several hours enjoying their time together, and maybe even had a little celebration for the first birthday of the couple’s son Patrick Mahomes III, considering the little guy’s party was on Monday.

After their visit, Taylor went back to her man’s new home — and hers for the time being — while the tight end parted ways with her and drove back to his old home in Briarcliff West. Unclear why the split, maybe he still has stuff to pick up from the previous place?

Such a fun visit and a warm welcome for T-Swizzle by her new BFFs! And so good to know she already has friends like Brittany and won’t get lonely living in Missouri after the hustle and bustle of NYC. It is, after all, the exact move as the couple makes in Gone Girl — and we wouldn’t want this relationship to end that way! What do U think about Taylor settling into the KC life, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]