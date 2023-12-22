Abby Lee Miller BLASTS 'Pigeon-Toed' Taylor Swift -- Says Travis Kelce Is A 'Much Better Dancer'!

Abby Lee Miller has a HOT TAKE on Taylor Swift!

In a heated episode of her podcast, Leave It on the Dance Floor, the Dance Moms alum argued that the superstar musician can’t dance! In fact, she thinks her beau Travis Kelce is a WAY better performer! Hashing this all out on an episode of the podcast earlier this month, she argued:

“Taylor Swift is pigeon-toed, yes you can say that. And her boyfriend is a much better dancer. Let’s leave it at that. He’s a great dancer.”

Damn!

When it came to discussing the Kansas City Chiefs star, the choreographer couldn’t speak more highly, adding in the caption of a TikTok clip of the podcast chat:

“I’ve seen clips of @Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, @Travis Kelce, dancing it up both on the field and off. I think he’s a natural! Most football players like to show off! He’s a showman with swagger at heart!”

You can see a glimpse of his smooth moves (below)!

He’s certainly confident when busting a move! Hah! Doesn’t exactly put him on the same level as TayTay, though!

Elsewhere in the podcast, when asked if there was anything the Love Story singer could do to “fix” her feet, the dance teacher clapped back:

“It’s too late. I don’t think she’s worried about it. I don’t think that’s her top priority right now. However, I think she does probably think she should have danced as a kid. They had her slumped over that guitar, playing.”

Jeez!!

The 58-year-old then made it pretty clear she’s just not a Swiftie anymore, adding:

“I loved her music then. That’s the Taylor Swift that I fell in love with.”

Oof. Hear the full controversial clip (below):

As you can imagine, fans had some thoughts about all this! Taking to the comment section of the social media post, they let Abby have it, writing:

“Who gives a F if she’s pigeon toed?? Being ‘slumped’ over that guitar made her a billionaire. Ugh.” “i would love to see abby lee miller run on a treadmill for 3 hours everyday for six months, then perform, dance, and sing every weekend for 2 years” “At least Taylor Swift can make someone cry out of happiness but Abby just makes them cry their eyeballs out and not in a good way”

LOLz! Others argued they never cared that the 34-year-old wasn’t the best dancer, adding:

“I think her dancing is what makes her charming. Taylor is just her authentic self, not manufactured to be a certain media type.”

FWIW, the Grammy winner knows dancing isn’t her thing, too. During her Time Person of the Year cover story, she opened up about her grueling rehearsal process to get ready for the Eras Tour, sharing:

“Learning choreography is not my strong suit. I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought.”

So, you can’t say she isn’t committed! She’s truly gone above and beyond what most artists do to put on one heck of a show! Who cares if she’s not technically perfect?? We think she’s still pretty awesome — and pitting her against her boyfriend just to tear her down isn’t necessary at all! But what do YOU think about this? Sound OFF (below)!

