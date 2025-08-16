Travis Kelce's Team Was SHOCKED He Actually Landed Taylor Swift -- Watch Their Hysterical Reactions In New Doc!

The Kansas City Chiefs could not be more shocked that Travis Kelce actually stole Taylor Swift‘s heart!

As you know, back in September 2023 Tayvis broke the internet — and pretty much the rest of the world — when the pop star showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her beau play. Hilariously, we now know she just walked in like everyone else, and no one noticed! Ha! This was the big hard launch of what would turn into the greatest Love Story of a generation, and according to the new The Kingdom docuseries on ESPN and Disney+, the whole team was just as shocked as everyone else.

While the Chiefs prepped for their upcoming game, per a clip in Episode 3 the doc, CMO Lara Krug recalled:

“I remember Mark Donovan, on a Friday afternoon, called me and told me that Taylor Swift was going to be coming to the game. I remember getting off the phone and looking out the window, being like… ‘Huh. That’s a big deal.'”

Mark Donovan, the Kansas City Chiefs’ president, said in his own confessional:

“Lara Krug walked into my office, closed the door and is like, ‘Can I ask you a question?’ And I’m like, ‘Absolutely.’ [She said], ‘This isn’t like normal, is it?’ And I’m like, ‘No, Lara, this is not normal’.”

Many thought the rumors were just more nonsense gossip. But sports journalist Nate Taylor said he knew that Tay was really coming to the game when he saw that Trav drove up in his maroon convertible:

“You wouldn’t drive that unless you knew she was coming to the game!”

HA! How surreal that must’ve been!

But the ones who seemed to take on the wild situation with the most shock were Trav’s teammates and pals Chris Jones and Patrick Mahomes. Chris said in the doc:

“We were in the locker room like, ‘Taylor Swift here. With Travis? Oh my GOD! Travis pulled Taylor Swift?!'”

Ha!

The KC QB himself even said during the game he lost focus for a moment when he saw Taylor in the VIP suite:

“That’s the first person I noticed. I didn’t see anybody else.”

We love how everyone there was just as surprised as the rest of the world! Watch for yourself (below):

We mean, was there any other reaction to be had than awestruck?!

