Taylor Swift Fesses Up To ‘Insane’ Question She Asked Travis Kelce On Their First Date!

Taylor Swift isn’t proud of one of the FIRST things she ever asked Travis Kelce.

During her appearance on the New Heights podcast on Wednesday, the pop star rewound her and Travis’ Love Story all the way back to their first date… Where she was clearly out of her area of expertise! LOLz! The 35-year-old told Travis’ big brother, Jason:

“On our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the [Kansas City] Chiefs played the [Philadelphia] Eagles in the Super Bowl and he looked across the field across the line of scrimmage and saw his brother standing on the other… five feet in front of him on the field.”

The Chiefs, of course, faced off against the Eagles during the 2023 Super Bowl. But while the brothers may have been on opposing teams, they never actually stepped foot on the field at the same time! Jason quickly noted that “didn’t happen,” before Taylor added:

“[Travis] didn’t even look at me. Like, I now know what an insane question that was. He was like, ‘Actually, I’m on the offense and my brother’s on the offense, and I’m only on the field at the same time as the defense.’ I thought everyone was on the field at the same time.”

HA! But The Life of a Showgirl artist clarified that Travis wasn’t a snob about it:

“You were not judgmental about the fact that I knew nothing about the world that you’re in.”

Travis said it was actually “nice” to talk to someone with a “clean slate.” But now in 2025, Taylor is an avid football lover:

“I fell in love with it. I became obsessed with it. I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy!’ My friends are like, ‘Who bodysnatched you? What do you mean?’”

