Everyone Who Was At Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Rhode Island House Party!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s house party this weekend was the place to be! It was FULL of A-listers!

As we previously reported, the famous couple took a moment to enjoy some downtime at Tay Tay’s holiday house in Rhode Island. Well, we say downtime, but it was a pretty hopping shindig! The Kansas City Chiefs player brought along his friends, and the musician invited hers, making a pretty sweet weekend gathering to celebrate her break from The Eras Tour until October!

Among the famous faces were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who looked totally happy cuddling up and sharing some smooches at T-Swizzle’s the beachside mansion. The Hollywood power couple have a lot to celebrate, what with dominating the box office again this weekend. Of course, they have something to get away from, amid Blake’s It Ends With Us drama. They really personified those “for better or worse” vows as they packed ON the PDA!

Jason and Kylie Kelce were in attendance, partying with little bro Travis and their potential soon-to-be sister-in-law! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were also there from Trav’s world, bringing along their daughter Sterling Mahomes for the festivities, possibly for a playdate with none other than Lea De Seine Cooper!

Doting dad Bradley Cooper brought his 7-year-old daughter to the house party — which he was attending with girlfriend and longtime Taylor squad member Gigi Hadid. This, of course, comes after the pair were seen rocking out with Travis stage-side at The Eras Tour for a double date of sorts.

This really seems like a fun get together with all of Tay and Trav’s most beloved pals! Very much deserved after having to do the long distance thing for quite some time, right? So many good friends all together. What could be better??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Andrew Santino/YouTube]