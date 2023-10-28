Travis Kelce Dances To GF Taylor Swift’s Song Shake It Off During World Series Game! WATCH!

Although Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift weren’t together when 1989 (Taylor’s Version) dropped, he still celebrated and supported her big accomplishment in a very adorable way!

The 34-year-old tight end was spotted at the first game in the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Greenbacks at Globe Life Field stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday. As seen in a clip posted on TikTok, Travis appeared on the big screen at one point during the event while a very familiar song began to play over the loudspeakers! What was it? None other than his girlfriend’s beloved track Shake It Off – this time (Taylor’s Version) obviously!

And he wasn’t afraid to let his inner Swiftie out, as he could be seen smiling and dancing in the stands! See (below):

Ah-mazing!

But there’s more! Later in the evening, the football player was caught jamming out to a song from Taylor again! According to another clip on TikTok, Travis could be seen in a bar chatting to some friends before he began singing, dancing, and jumping around with a bottle of champagne in his one hand to her tune Love Story. Love it! Check it out (below):

Another video then shows him filming himself on his phone dancing around when the chorus of the track kicks in again. When Travis finished recording, he immediately looked down at his cell. Watch (below):

travis was seen filming himself dancing and singing along to love story tv. presumably to send to taylor ???? pic.twitter.com/g3XRaGjtu0 — ???????????????????? ♡ (@tayvisnation) October 28, 2023

So he totally sent that video to Taylor, right?! LOLz!

