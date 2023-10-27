Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship Is Getting ‘More Serious’!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance isn’t slowing down anytime soon!

Swifties know the lovebirds have been spotted out together a lot over the past few weeks — going on a date night in New York City here, appearing on an episode of Saturday Night Live there, and enjoying a romantic dinner together here and there in Missouri. And of course, we’ve seen Taylor attend several of his games with the Kansas City Chiefs (and we expect a lot more in the future since she reportedly has season tickets). They’ve been having a lot of fun together!

But this is quickly becoming more than the casual, brief romance we think a lot of folks expected! That’s right, Swifties! The relationship is heating up! According to a source spilling to People on Friday, things are growing “more serious” between the 33-year-old singer and the 34-year-old football player. They explained:

“It’s quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values.”

The insider further noted that Travis is “sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around.” Seems like Taylor agrees! Friends of the couple did say they think Taylor and Travis have already fallen “in love” — although they aren’t saying it out loud quite yet. She’s even already met the parents! So yeah, we would say things are getting pretty serious between Taylor and Travis!

