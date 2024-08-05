Got A Tip?

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce Jokes About 'The Taylor Swift Effect' When Meeting Fans! WATCH!

Travis Kelce Jokes About 'The Taylor Swift Effect' When Meeting Swifties! WATCH!

Travis Kelce knows his audience — and he knows his girlfriend’s audience, too!

In a new TikTok video, the Kansas City Chiefs player made it clear he knows about the shift in his fanbase after dating Taylor Swift. A lucky fan posted the clip after meeting the 34-year-old during the NFL team’s friends and family day, in which he declared Trav a “legit great guy”. It seemed like the fan’s wife might’ve been the more starstruck one, though!

In the adorable vid, @brianwascavagedpm joked:

“Dude, you just took my wife’s breath away. Literally she just almost died there.”

And, without missing a beat, the tight end responded:

“The Taylor Swift effect.”

LOLz!!

And yes, being with Tay HAS made him hotter!! Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

@brianwascavagedpm

Unbelievable day at @Chiefs friends and family day. Thank you for the time @Travis Kelce. #greatesttightendeva #chiefskingdom #fyp #chiefs #taylorswift #traviskelce87 #newhieghtspodcast

♬ original sound – BrianWascavageDPM

Too cute!

What do U think about Travis’ reaction, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Aug 05, 2024 11:22am PDT

