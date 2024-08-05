Travis Kelce Jokes About 'The Taylor Swift Effect' When Meeting Fans! WATCH!

Travis Kelce knows his audience — and he knows his girlfriend’s audience, too!

In a new TikTok video, the Kansas City Chiefs player made it clear he knows about the shift in his fanbase after dating Taylor Swift. A lucky fan posted the clip after meeting the 34-year-old during the NFL team’s friends and family day, in which he declared Trav a “legit great guy”. It seemed like the fan’s wife might’ve been the more starstruck one, though!

In the adorable vid, @brianwascavagedpm joked:

“Dude, you just took my wife’s breath away. Literally she just almost died there.”

And, without missing a beat, the tight end responded:

“The Taylor Swift effect.”

And yes, being with Tay HAS made him hotter!! Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Too cute!

