Travis Kelce's Mom Opens Up About Whether Or Not Taylor Swift Will Be At Thanksgiving!

As Thanksgiving approaches, Donna Kelce is getting all her ducks in a row for the holiday — and that includes thinking about Taylor Swift!

On Thursday, Travis Kelce‘s mom went on The Today Show and told host Jenna Bush Hager that she already had her plans settled for turkey day. Coming from a family with two sons who are a big part of the NFL means football is always number one, and a “big dinner” isn’t really their thing:

“Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

But will Tay Tay be at the game with the Kelce fam? When asked, the 72-year-old said “she’s kinda busy right now”:

“She has her tour to do.”

Watch Donna’s appearance on Today (below):

With the final few Eras Tour shows coming up, it makes sense that Taylor would have her hands full. But she does have a 13 day break in between her Toronto and Vancouver shows, so anything could happen! There’s always time for her to change her mind and pull up to support her beau.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Today Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]