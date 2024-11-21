Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes’ Frightening Home Burglaries May Be Linked To Sophisticated South American Crime Ring: REPORT

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ home burglaries may have much more frightening ties than anyone initially suspected…

Early last month, the Kansas City Chiefs athletes both had their homes burglarized within 48 hours of each other. Patrick’s home in Belton, Missouri was robbed on October 6, and Travis’ home in the nearby city of Leawood was burglarized the following day while he was at Arrowhead Stadium facing off against the New Orleans Saints. The mystery bandit made out like, well, a bandit, by stealing over $100k in jewelry from the tight end’s home, $20k in cash, the jersey he wore during his first Super Bowl, and more.

Taylor Swift was in town at the time, but luckily not at home when the burglary occurred, and apparently none of her stuff was taken. Patrick also had his share of valuables stolen, too. So messed up!

As of now, cops haven’t zeroed in on a suspect, but they reportedly have a broad field of vision when looking for the perp. Like, internationally broad. On Wednesday, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC that a South American crime ring may be responsible for the terrifying burglaries.

Whoa…

Apparently the wave of crime has targeted other athletes too, including the likes of Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis. Security expert Mike Barbieri told Fox 4 Kansas City on Wednesday:

“This is a sophisticated operation, it’s not some guy that’s going down to the local pawn shop. It doesn’t surprise me at all that this crime spree that is going across the entire country is designed by some very sophisticated people in somewhat of a cartel.”

That’s TERRIFYING. He added:

“If you have a particular individual that’s an athlete, a wealthy CEO, you can find out just about anything you need to find out about these people online.”

Yeah, especially a high-profile NFL athlete like Travis!

Barbieri also suspects the crimes are planned out weeks in advance, possibly with the aid of crew members working on the victims’ homes:

“Anybody that’s had their home worked on recently and then miraculously had it burglarized, you can draw a very interesting conclusion from that. Some of the people that were on the jobsite may know people in these cartels and may be selling the information.”

Scary stuff. But while that all remains an unconfirmed possibility at this point, investigators also aren’t ruling out a local burglar. A source told ABC:

“You don’t want to discount a local person. It’s very easy to find out where these guys are going to be on Sunday.”

Oof. As of now, local investigators are declining to comment:

“Leawood Police Department will not comment on any open investigations. Our agency follows up on all investigative leads and works closely with victims to solve open cases. The Leawood Police Department is dedicated to the public we serve and will work tirelessly to ensure the City of Leawood remains one of the safest cities in the State of Kansas.”

Regardless, it’s all super scary. Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

[Images via NBC, Kansas City Chiefs, & Variety/YouTube]