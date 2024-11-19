Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Scam Costs Family A Shocking $15,600!

A family is heartbroken after losing over 15 GRAND to a concert ticket scam.

Mel Keogh, a mom from Ottawa, Canada, was so excited to attend Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour with her family and friends. She said she purchased 28 tickets (!!!) to one of the Toronto concert dates for her family and friends. It’s a lot of money, but they had been waiting for this tour since it started. As you know, the tickets are incredibly expensive and hard to get, so Mel was sparing no expense for her loved ones — and dropped $15,600 on ’em.

Sadly, though, she used an unnamed third-party client to purchase the tickets. And closer to the concert date she found out she’d been scammed. She spoke to local outlet CTV News Ottawa and explained:

“To break it to the girls that we weren’t going – was horrendous. [They were absolutely ecstatic. My daughter, I can speak to her specifically, knows every Taylor Swift song, every word, every album, every era, everything.It’s] all we’ve been talking about for over a year.”

So awful!

Mel said that the tickets were purchased back in August, and at the time nothing seemed awry. She even said she’d used this third-party service before and it worked — so she wasn’t afraid to use it again. She teamed up with a group of 28 Swifties and they dropped $561.89 for each ticket. And they all turned out to be fake. That’s not all, either. In celebration of this once-in-a-lifetime moment, they booked hotels and limousines to make the night even more magical.

While speaking to the outlet, Mel’s sister-in-law Patricia Keogh also confirmed she’d used the third-party service before and faced no issues. She confirmed everything looked legit when the tickets were being purchased, they received confirmation codes and seat numbers, and everything seemed fine:

“It’s gone, it’s all gone. [It is] really upsetting that we let our family down. How could we have not seen this? How did we get duped? We’re smart people.”

The family has contacted police and lawyers in hopes to get their money back. Meanwhile Mel isn’t giving up and hopes there’s “still a way to get them to the concert”:

“I still hope.”

The Eras Tour ends with one final concert in Vancouver on December 8. So not a lot of time… You can watch the family’s full story (below):

So devastating! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

