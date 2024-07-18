Travis Kelce Was ALL OVER Taylor Swift In PDA-Filled Exit From Germany Eras Tour Show -- LOOK!

Travis Kelce couldn’t keep his hands off Taylor Swift!

The lovebirds were spotted leaving the pop star’s first show in Germany on Wednesday night looking as loved-up as ever!

In videos captured by concertgoers, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen with his arm wrapped around the singer’s waist as they walked out from behind the stage and waved to fans above. Even as he let TayTay walk ahead of him, he kept his hands touching some part of her body! He literally couldn’t bear to let go. Aw!

In another clip, he could be seen resting his hand on her lower back and later holding her hand. One viewer reacted:

“OH THAT HAND PLACEMENT”

Another gushed:

“I love that she can count on him. He’s consistent and reliable, which makes him especially attractive. No games.”

The NFL star is set to return to the States to attend training camp with his team from July 21 through August 15 (he’ll reportedly arrive on Friday), so this is one of the last (if not the very last) Eras Tour performance he’ll get to see for a while. It was also the 13th concert he’s attended — which, of course, is his girlfriend’s favorite number. Cute!

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS LEAVING THE SHOW TONIGHT ???? pic.twitter.com/ep2RDvimFx — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) July 17, 2024

They’re clearly still going strong! And no wonder they can’t help the PDA. They gotta enjoy it while they can!!

