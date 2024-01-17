Travis Kelce Planning Unique Engagement Ring That PROVES His Devotion To Taylor Swift: SOURCE

Travis Kelce is bringing out the big guns for Taylor Swift’s engagement ring.

On Wednesday, a source close to the Kansas City Chiefs star told the DailyMail.com that he’s definitely pondering proposing at some point in the not-too-distant future — just not as soon as some have said:

“He isn’t going to propose to her anytime soon, so no one should get those hopes up, but he has talked to family and friends about what he could do that would be special for an engagement ring. Travis’ career is a major focus for the next several weeks. He has to get the job done. He wants another Super Bowl ring, but it is safe to say that there is room to think about Taylor. And when it comes to Taylor, he loves her and sees a future with her and has thought about what a ring for her would be like as well.”

He’s been brainstorming what her ring would look like? Ooh!!

Related: Taylor & Travis Had Their First Big Fight?!

Yes, the Love Story singer is a special gal, and it sounds like he wants to make sure she has a very special ring, too…

Something this insider says he’s considering? Something only he can do — that also shows how selfless and devoted he is: including as a part of it diamonds from his OWN Super Bowl rings! OMG!!!

The source dished:

“He has thought of having a lyric or a quote engraved on the band that is special to both of them, and he has also floated using some of the diamonds from his Super Bowl rings on her band. He wants to make sure it isn’t something cheesy, but more unique and something that is a part of him that he shares with her to show that forever means forever.”

Cheesy?? To us that sounds like one hell of an idea! And so special and sacred for them! What else says “forever” like, “Honey, here’s part of my greatest accomplishment, something truly priceless, that I’m willing to share with you!” It really is something else!

As far as the quote goes, it’s not clear if he wants to use one from Taylor’s music, or something completely different… Maybe a song special to them?? In any case we love the idea!

This is so cute to think about! Especially after that story about a bit of nastiness between them last month… What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]