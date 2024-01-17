Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Had Their First Big Fight -- And She Doesn't Get Along With His Sister-In-Law Kylie?!

Oh, no!! Has Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s long, happy honeymoon phase finally ended??

According to a shocking new report from Life & Style last week, the lovebirds hit a rough patch over the holidays — caused by their first fight AND a feud with Jason Kelce‘s wife Kylie?! Really????

Sources told the outlet that the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star didn’t take his Christmas day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders very lightly — even though TayTay had traveled to be with him for the festivities. The team hasn’t been doing great lately, and coming up short again got him in a bad mood. The tight end “wasn’t himself for days,” a source dished:

“He snapped at Taylor and they had their first fight.”

Yikes! On Christmas, too? That sux! But it makes even more sense why Travis said he had the “worst” holiday!

Thankfully, the NFL star quickly realized he was in the wrong, the confidant noted:

“He apologized after but Taylor definitely felt hurt and confused. It was rough.”

Despite beginning to get close with Travis’ parents Donna and Ed Kelce, the Anti-Hero artist turned to her new pal, Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany, for advice, who told her to “let Travis lick his wounds, but it wasn’t easy.” Oof.

The drama was so intense, the singer considered cutting her trip short and leaving Missouri before New Year’s Eve! Why? Well, she worried the athlete’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals might be a flop, too, and she didn’t want to ruin a second holiday. Thankfully, she stayed and the Chiefs won, resulting in a romantic night out with her beau! Phew!

Their troubles, however, are supposedly far from over! According to the site, Kylie has left Taylor feeling hurt AF after making seemingly rude comments about her! The center and his wife supposedly aren’t fans of the high-profile new relationship, an insider explained:

“Taylor hasn’t had the best reception from Jason and his wife.”

The insider believes a feud first began in November when Kylie commented on all the hype her family has been receiving in the last few months — you know, the same time frame the Grammy winner publically entered the picture. She said in an interview with Spectrum News KC:

“It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera.”

As for whether she’d be in the “Kelce suite” at the Chiefs vs. Eagles game at the time, she added:

“I’m a stands girl. I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium. Travis has a lot of people that come to games, appropriately so. Everyone loves to support him but it means that it’s a tight squeeze in there. Also, it’s fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room’s rooting against you.”

Kylie Kelce was in Kansas City Sunday morning leading a #StickWithKC Field Hockey clinic for kids! She speaks about her passion for field hockey, the world's sexiest man, and where she will be sitting during the Eagles vs Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/7IoQlvZ2y1 — Spectrum News Kansas City (@SpectrumNewsKC) November 19, 2023

If that’s a dig at Taylor, it’s SUPER shady! It’s not like the pop star has a choice whether she’s in the stands or the VIP box. While Kylie didn’t clarify if she was signally anyone out, many thought it was a diss — including the All Too Well artist:

“Taylor took that personally and since then it’s been very awkward.”

Even Jason seems to be wary of the romance, telling NBC Sports‘ Peter King in October that he’s “happy for my brother,” but added:

“This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with. And so on one hand, really, really happy for my brother and where he’s at in his current situation with Taylor. But on the other hand, there’s some, I think, alarms sometimes with how, you know, over-in-pursuit people can be.”

Oof. Not great to have one-half of her future in-laws unsure! But if you ask the songwriter’s friends, they’d say Jason and Kylie are just jealous of how much attention Taylor and Travis’ relationship has been getting, the source went on:

“Taylor understands that it can be exhausting, but she can’t help that everything she does becomes front-page news.”

Innerestingly, it’s not just outside forces starting to get in the middle of the romance, though! Naturally, the long distance is starting to weigh on TayTay, as she’s been the one doing most of the traveling right now. But once she gets on her international tour, that will likely change. There’s also tension over rumors the football player wants to use the spotlight of his relationship to become the next Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Using his girlfriend as a stepping stone? Now that would be a big problem!

Despite these new issues starting to creep up, the couple’s friends still hope they can overcome their problems. And talk of a possible engagement in the future does suggest things aren’t as bad as this source is making it seem. We can only hope!

Reactions? Do you believe this? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via TODAY/ESPN/KMBC 9/YouTube]