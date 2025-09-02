Swifties Were Right! Travis Kelce DID Propose To Taylor Swift The Day Of New Heights Podcast Taping!

We’re finally getting confirmation about exactly when Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift!

Thanks to Ed Kelce, we already knew the football player popped the question about two weeks before the announcement, in the backyard of his home in Kansas. His dad told News Channel 5 reporter John Kosich last week:

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’ … they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful. They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great.”

Fans want to know more, though! When exactly did it happen this month? While Ed spilled way more than he probably should, he didn’t give a play-by-play! However, he delivered just enough information for the Swiftie sleuths to get to the bottom of it! They grabbed their detective hats, analyzed what Travis’ dad said and the engagement pictures… and they figured it out!

Related: Travis’ Ex Defends Right To ‘Rehash Bulls**t’ Amid Taylor Swift Engagement!

Swifties came to the conclusion the proposal went down after the New Heights taping! Like, right after. As in, that same day, shortly after the pod!

The fashionistas among us noted the pop star rocked what appeared to be the same watch in the proposal and podcast episode! She also had a nude manicure for both events! Check it out (below):

Another big clue?

Many pointed out that Taylor appeared to have indentations in her hair where she was wearing the headphones. Take a look (below):

Yeah, as old hands at the podcast game, we can tell you that’s headphone hair alright!

Plus, there were a couple moments that really, really played differently if that’s what was going on. Like when Trav tells Tay on the podcast they’re “going out back after this” — nominally to see if she can hit a ball. But Jason and Trav both kinda have a look…

“we’re going out back after this” has a new meaning now knowing that travis later literally lured her out back for a ‘glass of wine before dinner’ AND THEN PROPOSEDD LIKE HE WAS SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/JU4OrS07iU — hayl ⸆⸉ ???????? | fate of ophelia (@inmydream1and) August 26, 2025

The timeline adds up! The evidence makes sense! With all that in mind, it seemed likely Travis got down on one knee after recording the podcast. But were the Swifties right? According to Page Six on Tuesday, they WERE! OMG!

A source spilled to the outlet that Trav hired people to create a magical garden in the backyard while Taylor and Travis were busy with the episode inside. The podcast was the perfect distraction!

He was able to take her into the backyard after, and she had no idea it was going to look like that!

And this tracks with what Ed revealed on The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma! He also said the Kansas City Chiefs tight end got people to set up all the flowers! While they created such a magical display, they almost ruined the proposal! They needed to duck behind some bushes to avoid being seen when the couple stepped outside! LOLz!

The insider said the athlete chose that day because he knew Taylor would want to be glammed up to be on camera, that she would “already be in hair and makeup” for the episode. Plus he knew where she’d be for like two hours straight! What a genius idea! The source shared that Travis knew he wanted to marry Taylor for a while, but it was just a matter of figuring out when to ask due to their busy schedules:

“He knew that he wanted to marry her. [The date] was just a matter of when the timing was right. It was less about the significance of the time and [more about] when he could actually do it in between her tour and his season.”

He picked the best time! We bet Tay was so surprised!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube, Taylor Swift/Instagram]