Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Defends Right To ‘Rehash Bulls**t’ Amid Taylor Swift Engagement: ‘Sue Me’

Kayla Nicole will never stop talking about the drama in her life… And we all know who that includes.

During Friday’s episode of her The Pre-Game podcast, Kayla seemingly defended herself from fans tired of hearing her “rehash” her former relationship with Travis Kelce. She explained:

“For me, I don’t fear necessarily being canceled because I don’t think people hold that power. I think that what God has for me was what God has for me and you guys can’t change the trajectory of my life regardless of what you think of me.”

However amid the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s engagement to Taylor Swift, tensions have undeniably been heightened. Fans are reading even more into everything Kayla has to say. And she’s feeling it… The sports reporter admitted:

“I’m sensitive. I am triggered.”

Her guest Heather Sanders advised her that she doesn’t “need to respond to everything,” and that not everything “needs an explanation.”

Related: Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Spark Romance Rumors

Incredibly true… Just because people on the internet are clamoring for answers, doesn’t mean Kayla HAS to give in. As we’ve seen, that often only makes things more complicated…

The 33-year-old continued:

“That’s my fear too: when I address things, instead of me ever talking about, like, lived experience, people think that it’s just me constantly trying to rehash bulls**t. When in reality it’s, like, I don’t know I’m just a human who wants to talk about my life.”

Every girl deserves to be able to have a bitch sesh about her exes!

She concluded her thought by sternly adding:

“Sue me, sweetie. Jesus.”

Damn! She’s ready to plant her feet and stand her ground.

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via The Pre-Game/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]