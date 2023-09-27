Travis Kelce's Rep DENIES Taylor Swift Brought A 'Cheat Sheet' to Game!

Travis Kelce‘s rep is keeping her Eyes Open — and she says these rumors about a “cheat sheet” Taylor Swift brought to the game are totally false!

On Monday, fans were sent into a frenzy when DeuxMoi posted a video of a note a follower sent them. Attached to the image, the messages the outlet received said:

“Taylor Swift notes from her team on the all things chiefs. recovered from the stadium.”

The picture shows a piece of paper with various doodles and notes with information about the tight end’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The notes had everything from what the Chiefs typically play when they kickoff, all the way to compliments about the 33-year-old NFL star’s hair.

SO cute! We suppose plenty of folks who already think this is a PR stunt might assume this is proof. But we mean, look, we have no idea if Tay Tay really did write these notes. But if she did, isn’t it maybe just proof she’s putting a lot of effort in when it comes to getting to know more about Travis and his career??

But in the comments, Travis’s rep Pia Malihi quickly shut down the rumors and claimed otherwise:

“Not true… I’m TK’s publicist and that’s not hers”

The 33-year-old superstar writes a lot of things, but it looks like this note probably wasn’t one of them! Just something someone made up for fun? What do U think, Perezcious readers?

