Listen Up, Taylor Swift! Travis Kelce Once Said It's A 'Dealbreaker' If A Woman Won't Sleep With Him By The Third Date!

Travis Kelce has some very specific dealbreakers!

Years before Taylor Swift ever entered his orbit, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2016 to promote his E! dating series Catching Kelce. During the late-night appearance, the footballer revealed his many relationship dos and don’ts — including the revelation he doesn’t like girls who won’t go down on him!

When The Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer asked if he dates women who don’t “like to give oral sex,” the 33-year-old admitted:

“Sounds like a dealbreaker to me.”

Ha!! Singer “agreed,” giving him a high-five as the audience burst into laughter.

But this wasn’t the only NSFW dealbreaker on his mind at the time! The athlete also said he likes to have sex with a partner by the THIRD date! And if she refuses, “that’s the breaker right there.” Damn, reeally?! He explained:

“I don’t want to say it’s a dealbreaker, but it … puts some questions in there. [I’m a] very, very classy gentleman. Those first two dates are top-of-the-line dates. Then that third one is kinda like a relaxed…”

LMFAO! We know Taylor and Travis have hung out several times in private before going public at the NFL game over the weekend. And their chemistry is undeniable! Soooooo do U think they hooked up yet?! Or has Trav made an exception for the Anti-Hero hottie?

In the rest of the risqué segment, the Super Bowl winner went on to say he’s not a fan of women who are “obsessed” with taking selfies — not a prob TayTay seems to have — and he’s totally cool with fake boobs. Hear it all (below)!

Well, at least he knows what he wants! Right??

Reactions, y’all?! Let us know (below)!

