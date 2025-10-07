Watch Travis Kelce Respond To Big Bro Jason Surprising Him With Wedding Question!

Got A Tip?

Jason Kelce is trying to help out the Swifties and get to the bottom of what we all want to know when it comes to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift right now: the wedding!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sat down with his big brother for a joint interview with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback/bestie Patrick Mahomes to talk all things football on Monday. But once they all got comfy in their chairs and began to chat, Jason cut right to the chase and asked the most important question:

“Let’s start with what everybody wants to know. Trav, when’s the wedding?”

LOLz!! Travis immediately replies as he and Patrick laugh:

“Shut the f**k up. Get this guy out of here. I was wondering what he was going to ask.”

Hey, we all want the deets! It’s a fair question to ask! And who better to do it than your big brother! Watch the hilarious moment (below):

Jason will get the answer out of him and Taylor eventually! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via NFL on ESPN/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]

Oct 07, 2025 12:00pm PDT

