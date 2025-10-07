Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Is Taylor Swift Wearing Blake Lively's Jewelry In The Life Of A Showgirl Photoshoot?! Taylor Swift Accused Her Of Being A Druggie And Now Charli XCX Says: What Taylor Swift Says About Supposed Charli XCX Diss Track Actually Romantic: 'Living In Their Head Rent-Free' Kardashian Fans Think THIS New Taylor Swift Song Is Actually About Them!  Is Kim Kardashian Trying To Upstage Taylor Swift With Her Own 'Elizabeth Taylor' News?! Blake Lively Sends Taylor Swift An Olive Branch After CANCELLED! New VPR Feud! Scheana Shay Had A Falling Out With Bestie Lala Kent Over... Brock Davies! Did Taylor Swift Take Another Jab At Charli XCX With These Newly Released Photos?? Hayley Williams REALLY Hates 'Racist' Morgan Wallen! Nicki Minaj And Cardi B End Their Fighting - In The Worst Way! Is Taylor Swift's New Song CANCELLED! About Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes, And Even Sabrina Carpenter?? Fans Are BUZZING With Theories! Are Princess Catherine & Prince William Shading Prince Harry?? LOOK!

Taylor Swift

Shade Or No Shade? Taylor Swift Says She'd NEVER Go To Space After Katy Perry Did Last Year!

Shade Or No Shade? Taylor Swift Says She'd NEVER Go To Space After Katy Perry Did Last Year!

Is there a little anti-gravity SHADE floating in the cosmos right now?! Because Taylor Swift just made it crystal clear that she has ZERO desire to go to space. And her timing is SO suspicious!

During a fresh chat on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show, BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills dared to ask the mega pop princess if she’d ever consider following in the interstellar footsteps of Katy Perry — who, ICYMI, boarded a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew earlier this year like it was just a casual trip to Starbucks. And the response Scott got from Taylor?! Straight-up panic!!

Related: Taylor Swift Fans Defend Her Against Allegation Of PROMOTING EUGENICS In Song Lyrics!

When asked if she’d ever hop on a rocket and shoot off into the stars, Taylor didn’t hesitate. She said:

“Never!”

Umm… okay! That wasn’t just a no, y’all. That was a door SLAMMING shut! LOLz!

She continued, seemingly crashing out as she processed the idea of a space flight:

“Why would I do that? There’s no reason to do that. I don’t want to do that, ever. I never — oh my God, no!”

And it didn’t stop there. The space-fearing superstar then spiraled into what we can only call a cosmic meltdown. She continued:

“I don’t want to know. I don’t. I can’t. I don’t. No.”

So, yeah, that’s why things start to feel a little shady: Tay didn’t just reject the idea. She annihilated it with a lunar death ray!

The Life Of A Showgirl superstar went on:

“It’s cold, it’s scary, I don’t know if I can come back down. If I go, no one will believe I went. It doesn’t matter if you go, because everyone thinks you didn’t go, or they have a weird take on it. I have no fascination.”

Oh. OKAY THEN. So space is “cold” and “scary”?? Wonder how that sounds to Katy, who quite literally went where only a handful of celebs have gone before — and lived to post about it.

Then, in classic polite Swiftie fashion, Taylor tried to laugh off the whole space-freakout by saying:

“Thank you for asking because I don’t know why I just completely freaked out by that. It was like I thought you were going to make me go.”

LOLz!

Okay, tho… is this giving shade?! Or even accidental shade? Especially since Katy took that history-making trip just six months ago with women like Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez Bezos — and now Taylor’s acting like anyone who’d do such a thing is completely out of their mind? Heck, Taylor isn’t the only star who’s taken this route

Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below) to make up your mind on this one:

So, is Taylor just being honest? Or is this her ultra-subtle way of throwing shade?!

Either way, it appears to us like some stars just don’t do stars. Ha!

Thoughts, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/Nicky Nelson/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 07, 2025 07:00am PDT

Share This