Shade Or No Shade? Taylor Swift Says She'd NEVER Go To Space After Katy Perry Did Last Year!

Is there a little anti-gravity SHADE floating in the cosmos right now?! Because Taylor Swift just made it crystal clear that she has ZERO desire to go to space. And her timing is SO suspicious!

During a fresh chat on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show, BBC Radio 2 host Scott Mills dared to ask the mega pop princess if she’d ever consider following in the interstellar footsteps of Katy Perry — who, ICYMI, boarded a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew earlier this year like it was just a casual trip to Starbucks. And the response Scott got from Taylor?! Straight-up panic!!

Related: Taylor Swift Fans Defend Her Against Allegation Of PROMOTING EUGENICS In Song Lyrics!

When asked if she’d ever hop on a rocket and shoot off into the stars, Taylor didn’t hesitate. She said:

“Never!”

Umm… okay! That wasn’t just a no, y’all. That was a door SLAMMING shut! LOLz!

She continued, seemingly crashing out as she processed the idea of a space flight:

“Why would I do that? There’s no reason to do that. I don’t want to do that, ever. I never — oh my God, no!”

And it didn’t stop there. The space-fearing superstar then spiraled into what we can only call a cosmic meltdown. She continued:

“I don’t want to know. I don’t. I can’t. I don’t. No.”

So, yeah, that’s why things start to feel a little shady: Tay didn’t just reject the idea. She annihilated it with a lunar death ray!

The Life Of A Showgirl superstar went on:

“It’s cold, it’s scary, I don’t know if I can come back down. If I go, no one will believe I went. It doesn’t matter if you go, because everyone thinks you didn’t go, or they have a weird take on it. I have no fascination.”

Oh. OKAY THEN. So space is “cold” and “scary”?? Wonder how that sounds to Katy, who quite literally went where only a handful of celebs have gone before — and lived to post about it.

Then, in classic polite Swiftie fashion, Taylor tried to laugh off the whole space-freakout by saying:

“Thank you for asking because I don’t know why I just completely freaked out by that. It was like I thought you were going to make me go.”

LOLz!

Okay, tho… is this giving shade?! Or even accidental shade? Especially since Katy took that history-making trip just six months ago with women like Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez Bezos — and now Taylor’s acting like anyone who’d do such a thing is completely out of their mind? Heck, Taylor isn’t the only star who’s taken this route…

Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below) to make up your mind on this one:

So, is Taylor just being honest? Or is this her ultra-subtle way of throwing shade?!

Either way, it appears to us like some stars just don’t do stars. Ha!

Thoughts, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/Nicky Nelson/WENN]