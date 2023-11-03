How Travis Kelce Responds To Being Asked If He's In Love With Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce is giving everyone an update on where his romance lies with Taylor Swift!

The Kansas City Chiefs headed to Germany this week to take on the Miami Dolphins, but no matter where the tight end goes, he’s always going to be asked about his lady! During a press conference on Friday, the 34-year-old NFL star was ready to answer some football related queries when he got a question about his personal life instead.

While referencing the 33-year-old musician, according to ESPN‘s Jeff Darlington, a reporter was bold while asking:

“What is the latest status, and are you in love?”

Ooh La La!

Travis took this question with a cheeky grin, and updated the journalist on the situation with Tay Tay when he said:

“The latest status is I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there.”

Last week?! What happened to those rumors Taylor was flying in to KC to spend Halloween with him? Hmm…

The determined reporter didn’t let the sportsman dodge the second half of the question, though! They once again reiterated, asking Trav if he was in love, and he adorably said with a grin:

“I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.”

Well, we aren’t hearing a no! Ch-ch-check out the video posted to X (Twitter) by El Capologist Podcast (below):

???? Sí, a Travis Kelce le han preguntado sobre Taylor Swift en Frankfurt Y esta ha sido su respuesta pic.twitter.com/z16fzz1VYX — El Capologist Podcast (@ElCapologist) November 3, 2023

Too cute!

Do U think Travis and Taylor are already in love? Drop your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via KSHB41/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]