Taylor Swift Doesn't Want To Be Travis Kelce's 'Gisele' As He Mulls Retirement -- Here's How He's 'Leaning' Now...

Travis Kelce hasn’t made up his mind about whether this is his final year in the NFL yet… but it’s close.

A source told DailyMail.com on Tuesday the future Hall of Fame tight end is absolutely strongly considering this his likely last season on the Kansas City Chiefs. But it’s not set in stone:

“A handful of things have to happen – or have to not happen – that will ultimately make Travis make his final decision on playing any longer after this season. This should be the end.”

The blow of saying goodbye to football has never been cushioned as much as it is now. He’s marrying Taylor Swift, so having more free time is going to be way more of a blessing than a curse! Not to mention his mega popular podcast with big bro Jason Kelce was on the way to making him a household name even before that. And that stardom has already opened up other opportunities in entertainment. He’s in a great place to step away. The source says:

“As Travis anticipates he will hang it up after this season, no matter how hard that decision will be, he has a lot to look forward to in TV and in life – and he has his brother and Taylor to thank for that.”

Jason’s retirement has proven to be both successful and fulfilling, as well — and is offering him a model for how to walk away from the only career he’s ever had:

“His brother has been so busy on TV and, as sad as it was to leave the game, he figured it out and there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

But he may still want to play another year, he hasn’t decided for certain quite yet. And the insider makes clear Tay is being careful NOT to put her thumb on the scale:

“And with Taylor, she is not forcing his hand in any way and wants him to make his own decision. Taylor is not going to be the Gisele or Yoko of Travis and his career.”

Inneresting that she doesn’t want to be his Gisele Bundchen. It’s long been whispered that Tom Brady and his supermodel ex-wife’s biggest rift came from his desire to keep coming back to football… Some even said his decision to un-retire was what cost him his marriage! Clearly Tay doesn’t want that! Not just when she’s gotten everything she’s ever wanted!

She doesn’t want her man to have any doubts, one way or the other. So… what’s keeping him from deciding? The insider says ” going to the Super Bowl is the main goal,” and whether or not he gets to do that one more time may determine whether he’s still hungry for more:

“If the Chiefs make it, win it, it will be a great swan song for Travis. If they fail to hit that trajectory, more thoughts will creep into his mind.”

Could he even play another year though? Oh, definitely:

“Kansas City would give him another contract, and the final answer will come about at the end of the season. He is leaning to leave, but it will be his choice.”

And his choice alone! The source reiterated:

“Taylor and his brother are not forcing him into anything.”

They both just want the Human Exclamation Point to have an ending he can look back on and smile.

