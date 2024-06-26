Travis Kelce Reveals His FAVORITE Taylor Swift Songs -- In Order!

Don’t forget, y’all! Before he became her boyfriend, Travis Kelce was just another huge fan of Taylor Swift!

Trav has been doing a lot of gushing lately over Taylor — and for good reason. These two are so in love and at the top of their respective games… The world is their oyster. But for the 34-year-old NFL star, this whole Eras thing isn’t new. He’s been a Swiftie since way back, and he’s got the bona fides to prove it.

Related: Travis Kelce Brilliantly Shades Taylor Swift’s Exes!

In the latest episode of the Bussin With The Boys podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked what his favorite songs were from his girlfriend’s deep discography, and he was so proud — and ready — to answer. He told the hosts:

“I really started listening to Taylor’s music when she came out with 1989. Like I knew who she was before that, we were the same age, so through high school and everything I knew who Taylor was and she was like getting her career started. But I think 1989 was where it really started to go crazy.”

Ranking in at his number one choice, Trav chose a classic:

“So I’m gonna say Blank Space because that was like the first one, so I’m gonna put that at number one… It’s a banger.”

Heck yeah it is!

Proving he likes upbeat pop hits, he went on to reveal his number two favorite track:

“I think I’ll go number two Cruel Summer. Cruel Summer is like one of the ones she opens with at her show … When she comes out, it’s just f**king electric in the stadium, and then she goes into an absolute banger like that. I was fired up when that happened at the first show I was ever at.”

Remember, that was NOT as her man! He was at the first one just as another fan!

For his number three favorite song, though, he admits that one is more of a “sentimental” pick:

“I’ll say, So High School. It’s got a little bit of a sentimental meaning, I guess.”

Of course it does! It’s 100% about him! LOLz!

When one of the hosts said he makes an “appearance” in the song, Travis adorably added:

“I think so, I think so, you know what I’m saying. ‘You know how to ball, I know Aristotle’.”

Cute! See the full moment at the one hour, 19 minute mark (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do U agree with his top three?

[Image via Taylor Swift/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]