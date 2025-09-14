Travis Kelce Reveals He Shed ‘A Few Tears’ While Proposing To Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce is “an emotional guy” — and wasn’t afraid to let a few tears fly during one of the biggest moments of his life!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sat down with NFL on FOX on Sunday and offered some rare comments about getting on one knee for Taylor Swift! And they’re deliciously adorable! Host Erin Andrews started off by asking the 35-year-old:

“How much happier has your fiancée made you?”

And Trav didn’t even spare a second before responding with love in his eyes! He dished:

“She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am.”

View this post on Instagram

Awwww! That’s so incredibly sweet!

The host followed up by asking Trav “how rattled” he was while popping the question. And he gave the REAL truth:

“She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating. I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there.”

How beautiful! Real men DO cry! He added:

“It’s been an exciting ride up to this day and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

You can hear more from his interview (below):

Loves it!!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via NFL on FOX/YouTube & Taylor Swift/Instagram]