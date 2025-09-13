JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes Could Get Married SO SOON! His Dad Predicts Exactly When!

We knew JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes seemed ready to settle down with each other, but we didn’t realize how soon they possibly planned on it!

You know that the couple met and fell in love on Celebrity Big Brother UK back in April, while the singer was dating Kath Ebbs. After JoJo broke up with her partner a few weeks later, she immediately moved on with Chris. And the pair is moving super fast, even though they’re only a few months into the relationship! They already talked about marriage and babies — which could happen SO SOON! Well, the wedding part, so says Chris’ dad!

Paul Hughes told Dailymail.com on Friday that Chris and JoJo could tie the knot before Christmas! WHAT?! Does he know something that we don’t know? Did the Love Island UK alum pop the question already? Are they actually planning something? Because — get this — he also already has an idea of where the wedding would take place! There is apparently a small church in a Cotswolds village that is “perfect” for the two! Paul shared:

“It wouldn’t surprise us if they got married before Christmas, we’ve got St Mary’s Church just over the lane from us which would be perfect.”

Again, they’ve only been together for a few months! Getting married before the holidays, that’s wild! It’s a good thing the parents approve of JoJo and Chris’ relationship, or else this would be a drama-filled event! His father continued:

“Chris brought JoJo to meet us more or less as soon as they finished the show and she’s come to stay at the weekends a few times since then. Even though they live together on the outskirts of London, they like to come home here and relax. She’s a lot of fun and just mucks in.”

This comes after JoJo admitted she wants a traditional wedding with Chris — complete with the first dance, bouquet toss, the whole works. She said on the Reign podcast on Tuesday:

“I’m happy. I’ve never wanted the future so bad. I’ve never, ever wanted the love that I have to just continue to grow. I’ve never craved a wedding. I’ve always wanted to just like go sign a piece of paper or go to Vegas ’cause I didn’t wanna have a wedding. But now I’m like, ‘No, I want a ring and I want my Dad to walk me down the aisle and I want a first dance and I want butterflies.’”

Did JoJo come to this realization because she and Chris are already planning a wedding? Hmm. Well, if she wants a traditional wedding and for it to happen before Christmas, as Paul predicted, she’d better get to work on getting it together! The holidays will be here before you know it!

