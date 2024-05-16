Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Jet Off To Italy For Romantic (But WILDLY EXPENSIVE) Getaway!

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Jet Off To Italy For Romantic Dinner!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their (very short amount of) downtime!

After the pop star rocked Paris last weekend, she had a small break before taking her Eras Tour dates to Stockholm this Friday. So she decided to sneak in some romance! With her man by her side, the 34-year-old jetted off to Lake Como, Italy for some dinner and some views as they were snapped gazing into each other’s eyes at a luxurious villa, the Villa Sola Cabiati.

They were reportedly paying a whopping $21k per night for three days! Was it romantic enough to make it worth it? Well, they did enjoy some fancy dining at the bottom of a staircase with a linen-covered table. Taylor wore a dark sundress and overcoat, with her hair in an updo — seemingly trying to keep a low profile — while Trav matched her laid-back style with his own chill attire — a white long-sleeve top and black pants.

See the pic for yourself (below):

The pair were also caught arm in arm, walking around the sidewalks of the resort, and enjoying the beautiful town. The famous 17th-century villa is located at Grand Hotel Tremezzo‘s waterside property, so they had plenty to explore during their luxe mini-vacay! Offseason spent right, we’d say!

 

What do U think about this mini slice of paradise for the lovers, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas/MEGA/WENN]

May 16, 2024 15:44pm PDT

