Travis Kelce Gets Brutally SLAPPED By Chargers Player During First Game -- And Swifties Are Fuming!  

Swifties are coming to the defense of Travis Kelce after an incident with another player during the first NFL game of the season!

On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Neo Química Arena in São Paulo, Brazil — without Taylor Swift in the stands to cheer on her man’s team! It was probably a good thing she didn’t show up, though! That meant she didn’t have to witness Travis getting smacked in person! Yeah, that happened!

Related: Travis Kelce’s Impression Of Teammate Patrick Mahomes’ Voice Is PERFECT!

During the game, Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart slapped Travis’ helmet with an open hand after seemingly being bothered by the tight end pushing him away. The New Heights podcast host appeared shocked, stepping back and throwing his hands in the air. Watch the altercation (below):

Teair Tart throwing HANDS at Travis Kelce. He wasn't ejected for this, surprisingly. pic.twitter.com/ZO2Ftq7d6L — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 6, 2025

Oof!

Shockingly, Teair didn’t get ejected from the game despite the unsportsmanlike conduct. Analyst Terry McAulay explained it was because “it was an open hand contact to the head” rather than a closed fist, so “that was not a disqualifying action.” Fans aren’t standing for what happened, though! Especially as some people are oddly thanking Teair for slapping Travis! They stormed the comments section of Instagram posts from Teair with Taylor lyrics, gifs, and more. See some reactions (below):

“Don’t you ever touch Mr Kelce again.” “Def the smallest man to ever live” “All you’re ever gonna be is mean” “Smallest man who ever lived” “Ewwwwww not u going after our Mr swift” “You better apologise for slapping Travis last night that was uncalled for” “Tayvoodoo will reign supreme” “I don’t like your little games.” “ ”

Uh oh! The Swifties are fired up!

And look, was slapping Travis the best reaction? No way! However, let’s make sure not to hit back and flood Teair’s comments section with a bunch of intense hate! Take the high road here! Travis may not be even that pissed about it! We’ll likely find out his reaction on the upcoming New Heights episode.

Meanwhile, at this time, Teair hasn’t reacted to the Swifties’ remarks. He did address the slap, though. He posted a skit from Dave Chappelle’s show on Instagram Stories, in which he is dressed as singer Rick James and said:

“What did the five fingers say to the face? Slap!”

Damn!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via NFL on CBS/TikTok, Kansas City Chiefs/YouTube]